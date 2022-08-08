Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Spreads Her Wings in Big-Toe Sandals & Sparkling Butterfly Mini Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Phoebe Gates spread her wings in her butterfly-themed best in her latest instagram post.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to show off chic summer sparkles. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates posed for the camera in a shiny blue mini dress. The Annie’s Ibiza gown featured a shallow V-neck with thick shoulder straps and small flower details lining the seams and straps. The blue base of the dress was embellished with a delicate gold pattern, including butterflies, grass, mushrooms, flowers and a large sun at her side. The dress’ silhouette also featured a cutout that ran down the top of her thigh.

Gates captioned her post “Thank you for making me feel like a butterfly. Dress and alterations by @cliopeppiatt @anniesibiza“

In terms of her footwear, the public figure slipped into a pair of sleek white big-toe sandals. The shoes featured straps that looped around her big toe and ran across her footbed, into a crisscross formation and around her ankles. The toe area had a square-shaped sole, the star was also given a bit of height with the shoes’ block heel.

When it comes to Gates’ typical style, she tends to be up to date with the trends of the moment. She has been spotted wearing sleek matching sets, monochrome looks, cool combat boots, sleek sneakers and more.

Last week, the Stanford University student posted a photo in a black and white skirt set from the same store as her look today. The ensemble which consisted of a cropped top and mini skirt, featured large checkered prints. On her feet, Gates slipped into a pair of black boots with a pink block heel and white notes at the sides.

Shop these sleek summer sandals.

CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417.

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

Buy Now: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: The Row Constance Leather Thong Slingback Sandals, $850