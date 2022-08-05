Bia Brings Edgy Biker Babe Energy In Moto Jacket & Electric Blue Heels at Stas x Booby Tape Launch Party

Bia brought a bold approach to biker style while attending the Stas x Booby Tape launch party on Thursday night. Anastasia Karanikolaou teamed up with the Australian founders to release an illuminating bronzer that can be used on the entire body, including the face.

Bia was one of the many famous faces to pull up to the event along with Alessandra Ambrosio and “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young. The chart-topping rapper and model performed during the event in an electric blue motorcycle jacket. She wore the staple outerwear with a criss cross halter top and form-fitting Balenciaga mini skirt. The garment was accented with a white and blue stripe that matched her tops perfectly.

Bia attends the Stas x Booby Tape launch party at Delilah in West Hollywood, CA on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Bia and Anastasia Karanikolaou at the Stas x Booby Tape launch party in West Hollywood, CA on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

To amp up the look, the “London” artist accessorized with an oversized diamond “Bia” choker and futuristic black shades. Bia swapped her usual dark tresses for blonde locs, which she parted on the side and coordinated with her sharp winged eyeliner.

Bia and Anastasia Karanikolaou at the Stas x Booby Tape launch party in West Hollywood, CA on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Bia completed her look with blue strappy sandals. The trendy silhouette had a criss cross strap around the ankle and was set on a minuscule stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart.

With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-lilke styles, lace up sandals, nicknamed are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer. They easily create an ultra-passionate look by leaving much of the foot bare, not only that but they are the easy to style, easy to wear, and appropriate to wear anywhere.

Bia performs during the Stas x Booby Tape launch party held at Delilah in West Hollywood, CA on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved through the years.