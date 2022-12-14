Rapper Bia’s First Job Was at Foot Locker — Now She’s Starring in the Retailer’s Holiday Campaign

Before Bia was rapping alongside Nicki Minaj and J. Cole, she worked at Foot Locker. Now, she’s having a full circle moment.

Last month, the retailer launched its 2022 holiday campaign starring none other than the “Whole Lotta Money” singer.

“I credit Foot Locker for so much of my hustle, urgency and growth,” she told FN about the moment. “It was my first job that taught me so much and how to work with a team. Many of my values I have today I got from working at Foot Locker.”

Bia was one of Foot Locker’s signature employees, better known as Stripers, in 2006, working at the Foot Locker Cambridge Side Galleria store in Cambridge, Mass.

Foot Locker’s 2022 holiday campaign is entirely captured using only iPhone footage. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

“I loved the staff and I loved the location. It was the best store in the city to me, we were like a family,” she added.

Related Foot Locker CFO to Step Down, New COO and CCO Revealed Foot Locker's Latest Earnings Prove It Isn't Reliant on Nike Foot Locker Opens Distribution Center in Reno

This time around she stars in the campaign featuring a house party for sneaker fans around the world. In the footage, also starring Yung Gravy, and Lunay, along with notable online personalities Ye Ali, Ralph Romeo, Orange Calderon, Tamara Dhia, they reveal a series of events from the night while showcasing their go-to Foot Locker footwear and apparel.

Next up, Foot Locker will host a 24-hour global holiday celebration on December 16th. Kicking off in Asia, the celebration will continue over the course of 24 hours at Foot Locker stores in Seoul, Paris, New York and Los Angeles.

For Bia — when she isn’t wearing sky-high heels — she said her go-to kicks are Air Jordan 1s. Another favorite sneaker is the Nike Air Max.

She said, “My onstage performance style can vary, usually flashy high fashion, sometimes comfortable. I like to be able to move freely on stage. My casual style is comfortable yet always fly.”

As far as fashion inspiration goes, Bia said Rihanna and Aleali May have been big influences.