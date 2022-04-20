Bia Elevates a Sparkling Bikini for the Front Row With Y2K-Inspired Denim Boots at Alexander Wang’s Fashion Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Rapper Bia made a fashionable statement at Alexander Wang’s fall 2022 ‘Fortune City’ show at Central Plaza in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on Tuesday night. The “London” hitmaker turned heads as she arrived in an oversized denim trench coat. The dramatic outerwear gave the illusion of a blazer as it included broad pointy shoulders, wide lapels, breast welt pockets and a sharp hem.

To add a slick edge to her look, she teamed her jacket with a glittery silver bikini. The two-piece set consisted of a triangle bralette top, which had criss cross straps that wrapped around her torso and a pair of small bottoms.

Bia at the Alexander Wang Show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Bia arrives at the Alexander Wang show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

The entertainer amped up the glamour with her signature diamond nameplate choker necklace, dainty earrings, chunky midi rings and touted her essential items in a sparkling rectangle clutch. She pulled her raven tresses up in a high wavy ponytail and opted for a blue smokey eye with a glossy neutral pout.

Related Coi Leray Takes a Risk in High-Slit Pajama Minidress With Stiletto Sandals at Alexander Wang's Fashion Show Halle Berry Gets Edgy in Black Monochrome Outfit With Lug Sole Boots to Film 'Our Man From Jersey' Kimora Lee Simmons Suits Up With Sheer Statement Spiral Boots for Alexander Wang 'Fortune City' Fashion Show

Bia at the Alexander Wang Show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Bia attends Alexander Wang show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on April 19, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, the chart-topping musician rounded things out with Alexander Wang’s Viola boots. The shoe style gave off a Y2K vibe due to its elongated pointed-toe silhouette, slouched uppers, bleached blue denim with hemmed uppers reminiscent of jeans and 2.5-inch stiletto heel. The knee-high boots also has gold logo detailing on each of its toes, further giving Fox’s look a streetwear-worthy edge.

A closer look at Bia’s Alexander Wang boots. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

Alexander Wang’s Viola boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander Wang

Bia’s has a knack adding feminine touches to edgy ensembles. Her personal aesthetic consists of signature streetwear staples and colorful separates. As for footwear, the “Whole Lotta Money” artist will likely finish off her looks with various boot styles, sleek sneakers, metallic pumps and lace-up sandals.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Slip into a pair of denim boots.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Anitah Over The Knee Boot, $80.

CREDIT: Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxwelle Pointed Toe Knit Boot, $70 (was $130).

CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Journee Collection High Heel Ankle Boots, $ 64.