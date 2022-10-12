Beyoncé Goes Western in Denim & R13 Cowboy Boots to Celebrate the Vinyl Release of ‘Renaissance’ in Los Angeles

You can now buy “Renaissance” at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, with the blessing of Beyoncé herself. The singer celebrated the release of the vinyl version of her latest album by going to the store and posting a photo to her Instagram Story on Oct. 9.
The snapshots of Queen Bey see the star leaning against a counter, a wall of her vinyl albums pictured not too far behind her. Always one for making statements, Beyoncé commemorated the day in a stylish outfit complete with a casual band tee and a little Houston flair.
The outfit began with a good pair of denim jeans, the “Alien Superstar” songstress donning a high-waisted light-washed pair, tucking the hem into her boots. On top, Beyoncé wore a black, red, and white The Rolling Stones tee which she wore half tucked into her trousers. Topping off the ensemble, Beyoncé popped on black shades and accessorized with gold hoops and a chunky chain necklace.
Finishing strong like a true Texan, Beyoncé wore a pair of R13 Western boots. The black boots featured pointed toes, leather sleeves, and curved shafts, the style was instantly reminiscent of cowgirl and cowboy-esque pairs that have been trending in recent months. However, the pair was given a contemporary spin thanks to the calf-high silhouette and a bronzy, metallic finish that thoroughly set them apart from the rest.
Beyoncé is noted for red-carpet fashion that celebrates her silhouette, complete with strategic cutouts and low necklines. She often utilizes color, volume, and crystal embellishments. The singer usually tries to highlight the work of Black designers.
Throughout her career, Beyoncé has had many style ventures, from her House of Dereon line with her mother in the 2000s to her own Ivy Park line, which launched in 2015. In 2020, Beyoncé launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which includes footwear and has capitalized on the athleisure trend.