Beyoncé Goes Western in Denim & R13 Cowboy Boots to Celebrate the Vinyl Release of ‘Renaissance’ in Los Angeles

You can now buy “Renaissance” at Supervinyl in Los Angeles, with the blessing of Beyoncé herself. The singer celebrated the release of the vinyl version of her latest album by going to the store and posting a photo to her Instagram Story on Oct. 9.

The snapshots of Queen Bey see the star leaning against a counter, a wall of her vinyl albums pictured not too far behind her. Always one for making statements, Beyoncé commemorated the day in a stylish outfit complete with a casual band tee and a little Houston flair.

Beyonce celebrating the release of her “Renaissance” album on Oct. 9. 2022. CREDIT: Via R13

The outfit began with a good pair of denim jeans, the “Alien Superstar” songstress donning a high-waisted light-washed pair, tucking the hem into her boots. On top, Beyoncé wore a black, red, and white The Rolling Stones tee which she wore half tucked into her trousers. Topping off the ensemble, Beyoncé popped on black shades and accessorized with gold hoops and a chunky chain necklace.