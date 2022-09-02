Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms

Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.”

The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year.

Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her latest “Renaissance” album, the glamorous Reels saw Beyonce lounging on a couch and strutting down a mirrored hallway wearing a wide range of clothes from slick black bodysuit and a risky maxi dress to a golden metallic trench coat fitted with an exaggerated collar. Each dramatic piece was paired with mesh gloves or long sleeves that set up a neutral canvas to show off the gold and diamond jewelry she was completely decked-out in.

When it came down to footwear, the decision was made in order to further amplify every outfit. Bringing the gilded glamor down to her feet, Beyonce wore geometric silver platform heels, accompanied by pointed gold sculpture-like straps that mirrored the impressive shine of her many accessories. Another outfit meant another outrageous pair of heels in a black stiletto style that raised the R&B singer to new heights.

Renewing their special partnership meant that the songwriter needed an immaculate wardrobe to match. All the clothes worn by the star were made custom by top brands like LaQuan Smith, Graham Cruz, Michael Challita and many more. The mom of three was dripped out in Tiffany’s sought-after fine jewelry lines Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot and Tiffany Lock. She also donned select Tiffany pieces by Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti.

PHOTOS: See some of Beyonce’s best red carpet moments.