Beyoncé Returns to the Super Bowl in 6-Inch Heels, Lace Bustier, Daisy Dukes & So Many Diamonds

It’s Beyoncé’s world and we’re just living in it. On Sunday, the 28-time Grammy Award winner joined Jay-Z, her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and Kelly Rowland as they watched the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium in California during the Super Bowl.

Following the annual star-studded match, Queen Bey shut down Instagram by showing off her outfit of the day. The world renowned pop icon shared a slew of images of herself standing in the driveway of a lavish mansion with a bevy of vintage vehicles behind her.

Bey wore a stylish tan jacket that she draped over her shoulders. Her outwear included oversized sleeves and large square pockets on the sides. She paired her jacket with a form-fitting lace bustier top by Dolce & Gabbana and Daisy Duke shorts and black fishnet stockings by Wolford.

The megastar accessorized the chic ensemble with sunburst silver earrings, a multilayered diamond choker necklace, a small Dolce & Gabbana top handle bag and cat-eye shades. The Ivy Park designer styled her long luscious caramel locs in loose waves and opted for soft glam makeup.

As for footwear, the Adidas collaborator elevated her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of black single strap sandals. The patent leather pumps included a round toe, platform and a 6-inch heel. Beyoncé seemed to be enjoying her Sunday Funday as several videos and photos posted on social media showed the fashion icon dancing and singing to songs with Jay-Z. Other A-listers like Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kendall Jenner, Tyga, YG and 2Chainz were also caught in the stands.

Flip through the gallery to see Beyonce’s bold red carpet looks through the years.

