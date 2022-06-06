×
Beyonce Takes Creative Risk in Backward Dress & Big-Toe Sandals While Spotted in NYC

By Amina Ayoud
Beyonce got creative with a sundress in her newest post on Instagram yesterday in NYC.

The superstar had her fans buzzing about interesting twist on a Paco Rabanne dress, some observers commenting that the dress looked like it was put on backward. Based on the original styling and photos of the fall 2021  dress, it would seem that Queen Bey got creative, making the back of the dress the front.

The maxi length number was dotted in red, white and blue floral prints with a sweetheart neckline lined with black lace. The straps of the dress were also black and thin, coordinated with her shoes. The fitted silhouetted incorporated a high slit running up the side.

Alexander McQueen strappy sandals.
The back-facing  was ruched and pinned down with a line of crystals all gathered to one side, giving the dress direction and movement. It also had an angular bust with the same black straps holding the whole thing up.

Beyonce wore matching gloves and accessorized with silver bangles and a black bag.

For footwear, Beyonce wore staple black leather strappy sandal heels by Alexander McQueen. The shoes have short 3-inch heels and a toe loop, the straps holding the shoes in place crisscrossing over the top of the singer’s feet. The McQueen heels add a certain edge to the look, displacing the ultra-feminine dress. This ensemble just goes to show you there is more than one way to wear a garment.

