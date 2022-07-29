Beyoncé Brings Disco Ball Energy With Sharp Pumps to Celebrate ‘Renaissance’ Album Launch

The Bey Hive can rejoice, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album is finally here. The singer’s seventh studio LP is the first part of a teased trilogy and her first solo project in six years. While the music is sure to captivate fans across the world, the fashion coinciding with the launch of “Renaissance” deserves its own moment.

To intensify the buzz around the highly-anticipated project, Beyoncé unveiled an exquisite new photograph of herself as she sits perched beneath a gigantic, glistening disco ball. The multi-hyphenate entertainer wore a beautiful silver shimmery gown. The disco-inspired Gucci dress evoked imagery pertaining to 1970s icon Diana Ross, as she marked the launch of her seventh studio album.

The metallic garment included long, breezy sleeves with a one-breasted silhouette and an extreme side slit. Beyoncé complemented the show-stopping gown with sheer thigh-high socks by Wolford and black patent pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Although the new body of music officially dropped on Friday morning it actually leaked two days early. However Queen Bey’s fans remained loyal and waited until the proper release time, which led the “Break My Soul” songstress to express her gratitude alongside the new photo.

“So the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give you my all and do my best to you bring you joy. I Love You Deep,” Beyoncé captioned the post.

Beyoncé followed the new photo with a video of her posing in some stylish threads, while the bass of a beat builds in the background. The recording shows the award-winning entertainer looking fierce and fabulous as she stands in the middle of a hallway. She appeared to give to a nod to her hometown Houston in a black jacket that featured dramatic tassels. The “Drunk in Love” artist completed the ensemble with a black jumpsuit, cowboy hat and sharp pumps.

