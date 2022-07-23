Beyoncé Makes Subtle Grace Jones-Like Fashion Cues on ‘Renaissance’ Vinyl Cover Art With Amped Glamour

With just a week away until the release of her seventh studio album “Renaissance,” Beyoncé continues to tease her fans with special surprises. Luckily for the Beyhive, the world renowned superstar shared three things related to the new body of music.

Queen Bey has released the cappella and instrumental versions of her new single, “Break My Soul.” In addition to the new styles, she also unveiled a different artistic cover of the limited-edition vinyl for “Renaissance.” Instead of a simple black background, there is a painting of a mythical horse reminiscent of the Renaissance era. Beyoncé still appears on a celestial horse, but instead of her metal spiked bikini that she wore on the album’s official cover, the triple threat entertainer poses in a silver one-piece outfit by Giannina Azar. The sparkling one-piece featured a high mock neck, cutouts along the side and had sequined chains that hung from the waistline. She accessorized with a white cowboy hat metallic nails.

To add even more glam to her look, the award-winning songstress completed the ensemble with a set of strappy sandals. The shoe style wrapped around her ankle and included a pointy outsole and sat atop a thin heel.

The inside of the vinyl sleeve, when opened up, reveals an image of Beyonce lying back on the horse, cowboy hat in her right hand, mic held in her left as she sings. The vinyl will also feature four closeups of the-singer songwriter, one for each side of the two inner sleeves. Among the highlights, Grace Jones and Tems appear on the song “Move.” In a TikTok teaser for the album, hands clad in gloves reveal more cover art in a video. In addition to the gloves, she’s seen wearing a veil and avant garde hats — more subtle nods to Jones’ iconic style, complete with amped up glamour.

Beyoncé initially dropped the official cover art for her album with a heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram in June.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,” she wrote under the photo.

