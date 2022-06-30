Beyonce Channels Lady Godiva in Spiked Bikini & 6-Inch Heels for ‘Renaissance’ Album Cover

Beyoncé has revealed the cover art for her new studio album “Renaissance,” which officially releases on July 29. The multi-hyphenated entertainer teased the artwork for the body of music on Instagram today.

Beyoncé captioned the image with a sweet message that shared her creative process with fans, who are undoubtedly feral with the new photo in anticipation of the upcoming release.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,” she wrote under the shot.

The picture shows Queen Bey seated atop a celestial, holographic horse in a metal spiked bikini. Her signature long, blond hair is tossed over one shoulder and styled in loose waves. The award-winning musician completed the look with silver sandals. The metallic silhouette featured a chain ankle strap and 6-inch stiletto heel.

Fans have noted that the image is an apparent homage to John Collier’s 19th century historic painting of Lady Godiva, as well as of Bianca Jagger’s grand entrance on horseback at Studio 54 in 1977. Earlier this month, Yoncé previewed the album with a lead single, “Break My Soul,” which samples both Robin S.’s 1993 house anthem “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

