Beyoncé Sports Saint Laurent From Head To Toe in Hooded Dress & Slingback Heels in Paris

Closing out fashion month with a bang, Beyoncé attended her Paris Fashion Week party in Paris on Oct. 4 in a full Saint Laurent look.

All bundled up, Queen Bey was dressed in a wine-colored gown with a criss-cross draped hoodie. The garment also featured a triangular cutout just below the bodice, making for a risky addition to the outfit. The Ivy Park owner shrugged on a long leather burgundy coat with boxy defined shoulders and a glossy finish, the outerwear keeping her simultaneously stylish and warm.

The “Break My Soul” songstress was dripped out in a plethora of chunky gold layered chains and rings, the star also sporting chunky black shades to hide her face.

Beyoncé closes out Paris Fashion Week in Saint Laurent on Oct. 4, 2022 in Pairs. CREDIT: Via Saint Laurent

While they weren’t visible in the image, Beyoncé flattered her feet in pointed black 115 slingback pumps by Saint Laurent, with substantially elevated heels. The shoes feature 4.5-inch heels and an elasticized strap.

There’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Louboutin, Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels.

Beyoncé is noted for red carpet fashion that celebrates her silhouette, complete with strategic cutouts and low necklines. She oftens utilize color, volume and crystal embellishments. The singer usually tries to highlight the work of Black designers. Throughout her career, Beyoncé has had many style ventures, from her House of Dereon line with her mother in the 2000s to her own Ivy Park line, which launched in 2015. In 2020, Beyoncé launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which includes footwear and has capitalized on the athleisure trend. She’s also collaborated with Balmain, Topshop, Tiffany & Co. and more.

PHOTOS: Check out some of Beyonce’s best fashion moments from her “Black Is King” music video.