Beyoncé Is Vibrant in Yellow Valentino Dress, Tennis Ball Clutch & So Many Diamonds at Oscars 2022

Beyonce shows how to make daffodil yellow a statement-making color. The “Green Light” singer shared a photo on her Instagram feed Monday that showed her posing in the gown she wore to the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles Sunday night.

The award show was groundbreaking for the multi-hyphenated performer as her original song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” the film that depicted the upbringing and historic training of Venus and Serena Williams in Compton, Calif., under the guidance of their father Richard Williams, was the first-ever Academy Awards nomination for the 28-time Grammy winner. The motivational tune got nominated for Best Original Song. The film was nominated for Best Picture and Will Smith, who portrayed Richard Williams, won Best Actor.

The “Jealous” songstress slipped on a billowing yellow gown from Valentino that was strapless and featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. The dress had a matching off-the-shoulder cape that wrapped around her arms for added volume and drama.

Beyoncé elected to go bold with her accessories, wearing a pair of chandelier 150-carat diamond-encrusted earrings and a 35-carat diamond ring from one of her favorite jewelry labels that she wears for noteworthy events, Lorraine Schwartz. She also donned a pair of full elbow-length gloves that matched her dress and cape for a seamless appearance. The “Diva” singer also carried a Yellow tennis ball-shaped clutch from Judith Leiber for a fun yet meaning nod to Serena and Venus’ career.

Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing hemline, it’s safe to say that the “Naughty Girl” singer popped on a pair of pointed pumps or elegant heeled sandals that aligned with her regal moment.

When it comes to Beyoncé’s clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards modern and stylish silhouettes that grace her Instagram feed and during live performances alike. For Valentine’s Day, she wore a monochromatic red outfit consisting of a red cropped turtleneck sweater and red latex pants from her Ivy Park x Adidas V-Day collection paired with matching red and transparent pumps from Andrea Wazen for a unifying ensemble.

The “Grown Woman” songstress has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. Beyoncé has her Ivy Park x Adidas collaborative collections that always incorporates the musician wearing looks from the line. Also, in 2021, she became the first Black woman to wear Tiffany &Co’s iconic yellow 128.54 diamond necklace in a campaign.

