Beyonce Slips On Thong Sandals With Ankle Straps & Risky Little Black Cutout Dress in New Promo

In the midst of the successful release of her full-length studio album “Renaissance,” Beyonce still has time to share her most fashionable looks with fans. Queen B took to Instagram yesterday to share a video montage of an outfit from Nensi Dojaka’s fall 2022 collection featuring a wide range of risky cutouts and mesh all in black.

The “Break My Soul” songstress got edgy, donning a black mini dress made of a velvety sleek material. The top half of the garment, including the sleeves, was made of a see-through mesh that stopped just above the bodice. The bodice incorporated cutouts with a black stretchy fabric that offered the Ivy Park founder extra coverage overall.

The rest of the outfit saw Beyonce wearing mesh tights that also featured large cutouts The fashionable mom-of-three carried a bedazzled custom Judith Leiber clutch inspired by a Texas license plate, her home state, and popped on mirrored statement earrings in silver that had “Bee” shining throughout the glamorous photoshoot.

A quick frame showed the entertainer in a staple black thong sandal fitted with square toes and a small heel. The shoe had straps that wrapped around the ankles.

As a living icon, Beyoncé is noted for red carpet fashion that celebrates her silhouette, complete with strategic cutouts and low necklines. Her red carpet outfits often utilize color, volume and crystal embellishments, often highlighting the work of Black designers. Throughout her career, Beyoncé has had many style ventures, from her House of Dereon line with her mother in the 2000s to her own Ivy Park line, which launched in 2015. In 2020, Beyoncé launched her Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which includes footwear and has capitalized on the athleisure trend. She’s also collaborated with Balmain, Topshop, Tiffany & Co. and more.

