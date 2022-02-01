Beyoncé Spreads Love in Red Velvet Tracksuit & Dipped Stan Smith Sneakers From New Ivy Heart x Adidas Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

2022 is officially in full swing now and if you are an avid Bey Hive member, then you have probably noticed that Beyoncé has been missing in action on social media. On the heels of the release of her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection, the world renowned pop icon surprised her fans with a slew of selfies on Monday night.

Houston’s very own took to Instagram to give a sneak peak at a few items from her new Ivy Heart collection for Adidas. The “Get Me Bodied” songstress made athleisure look glam as she luxuriously lounged about in a red velvet tracksuit.

As we all know, Beyoncé will go all out for a theme. The fashion diva finished off her look with a floppy velvet bucket hat that sat on top of her wavy hair. Her accessories didn’t stop there, she continued to set the mood for the month with white heart-shaped sunglasses and a fiery red lip. She even gave off a ’90s aesthetic as she added gold layered chains to her look and left her jacket open to help show off her sports bra, which was also made of velvet fabric.

The lateral side of the Ivy Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Ivy Heart.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Related Crocs Gets Romantic for Valentine's Day With New Furry Sweethearts Candy Clogs The Nike Court Vision Low Gets a New Colorway for Valentine's Day Jordyn Woods Elevates Sweatpants in an Edgy Cutout Top & '70s Glam Rock Sneaker Style

Although she kicked back on the couch, she still managed to show off her snazzy sneakers from the new line. The “Flawless” artist slipped into a pair of Adidas Stan Smith Dipped “Ivy Heart” trainers. When combined together, the soles of the shoes create a heart design. The new sneakers completely subverts the original silhouette, molding its upper out of an off-white and tumbled leather. The shoe is doubly unique as it dips its midsole in a rubber casing. Additionally, the collection introduces a new silhouette, the IVP Superstar Plim, a mule-style shoe inspired by Adidas’ Superstar. There’s also a new colorway of the IVP Savage sneaker in off-white; an IVP swim slide in red; and the Ultraboost in pink.

The “Ivy Heart” collection launches just in time for Valentine’s Day and will be available to purchase on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores globally Feb. 10. Prices will run from $30 to $300 and features 30 apparel styles, 10 accessories and five footwear styles in gender-neutral sizing.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Beyoncé’s boldest red carpet looks over the years.