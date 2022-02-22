Beyoncé Feels the Love in Red Latex Outfit From Her Ivy Park Valentine’s Day Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyoncé mastered Valentine’s Day in a chic red ensemble. The “Crazy in Love” singer shared a photoset on Instagram Monday that showed the performer wearing a vibrant look from her Adidas x Ivy park Valentine’s Day drop during her festivities for the holiday.

Her Adidas x Ivy Park Valentine’s Day collection consisted of pieces with a red, pink or black color scheme and featured latex pieces, cropped sweaters, printed dusters and punchy activewear.

When it comes to Beyoncé’s outfit in the photos, she opted for a cropped red turtleneck sweater that had long-sleeves with the signature three stripes by Adidas and a sleek heart cutout in the back of the top. On the lower half, she wore a pair of latex pants that had the same stripes in a contrasting red color. For accessories, she carried a red handbag that was in the shape of cherries and had a gold stem that doubled as the handle. And in her ears, she wore a pair of diamond-encrusted heart-shaped hoops.

To ground everything, the “Blow” singer slipped on a pair of red and transparent pumps from Andrea Wazen that incorporated a red line across the front of the toes that also drew attention to her bright red nail polish. The shoes had a heel height of approximately three inches and a slingback design for a modern touch. In 2020, FN acknowledged Wazen as the emerging talent of the year, and the romantic and edgy shoe designer based in Beirut has had celebs like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez don her creations.

Beyoncé has a sophisticated and trendy sartorial aesthetic that she displays in her visuals and on her Instagram feed alike. Lately, we’ve seen the multi-hyphenated musician showcase her love for prints with her different Ivy Park collections, for example, her “Halls of Ivy Park” line and her Ivy Park “Rodeo” collection. But also, we’ve seen the “Green Light” singer wear a sleek look consisting of a black leather jacket and flared leather trousers paired with satin trousers for a vintage yet stylish appearance.

The 28-time Grammy award-winning artist has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Tiffany & Co. and H&M.

