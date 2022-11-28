Beyoncé Styles Graphic Hoodie With Miniskirt & Strappy Sandals for Date Night With Jay Z

Beyoncé and Jay Z brought casual style to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on Nov. 27.

The “Crazy in Love” singer wore a navy blue graphic crewneck sweatshirt from the Whitney Museum of American Art. She paired it with a matching blue pleated miniskirt.

To accessorize, Beyoncé opted for silver-toned jewelry with a sparkling necklace and a matching pair of earrings. She added a brown Louis Vuitton crossbody bag that had the designer’s signature monogram print.

Beyoncé seen leaving dinner at at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sil / SplashNews.com

Beyoncé kept her honey brown hair in a softly curled style with her glamorous makeup featuring a bronze eye and a glossy deep red lip.

As the singer completed the look, she slipped into Femme LA’s Luce Heel in Envy Python. The pointed-toe shoes featured an open toe and a crisscross ankle design. The sandals added height to the look with a stiletto heel.

Jay Z and Beyoncé seen leaving dinner at at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sil / SplashNews.com

Jay Z opted for an all-black look with a solid crewneck which he paired with a suede longline blazer. He paired it with dress pants and accessorized with a black Puma beanie. For his footwear, Jay Z completed the look with a classic pair of all-white Air Force 1s. The leather low tops debuted back in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air.

Throughout her successful career, Beyoncé has been seen in every shoe style known to man. For red carpet events, the “Love on Top” singer tends to gravitate towards towering stilettos and sandals from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, and Andrea Wazen. When she’s off-duty, Beyoncé goes for trendy mules and low-heeled pumps from brands like Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus.

PHOTOS: Beyoncé’s Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years