Beyoncé Transforms Into Trudy Parker & Sugar Mama from ‘The Proud Family’ in Slingbacks for Halloween with Jay-Z & Their Kids

Beyoncé graced her fans sharing a rare photo of her whole family together on Halloween. The image saw her husband, Jay Z, and their kids – Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter – all dressed up as “The Proud Family” members.

The “Reinassance” singer played two roles, donning Sugar Mama and Trudy Parker costumes with sharp modernized twists down to her footwear.

In order to embody Trudy Parker, Beyoncé sported a form-fitting yellow top which she tucked into high-waisted brown bottoms. Overtop it all, she layered on a bright green jacket, staying true to her character. Beyoncé fastened on a swooping brown bob and called it a day.

The second look had the star sitting down in a chair carrying a cane. On the flip side, her Sugar Mama outfit consisted of a bright pink Peter Pan collared coat layered overtop a blue chromatic dress with an accordion skirt.

Related Simone Biles Elevates Daring Cowgirl Costume With Stiletto Boots for Halloween With Jonathan Owens Kacey Musgraves Brings Her Version of 'The Giving Tree' to Halloween in Comfy Slides Ashley Graham Exudes Elegance in Dramatic Ruffled Dress & Heels for Halloween

The Ivy Park owner accessorized with pink rectangular glasses and large silver earrings, trading in her short brown bob for tight grey curls situated into an updo.

Both costumes saw Beyoncé stepping into two very different styles of pointed-toe pumps, one hot pink and embellished with crystals and the other a slingback dark green suede. Both heels stood at around 3 to 4 inches tall and featured sturdy construction that offered the Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador a more comfortable experience.

Embodying Oscar Proud, Jay-Z wore a crisp white button-down tucked into light blue slacks which were kept up with suspenders. Blue Ivy went as the ever-peppy Penny Proud, while Rumi and Sir dressed as the youngest Proud family members Cece and Bebe.

“The Proud Family” is a television series that originally ran on Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005.

PHOTOS: Check out Beyonce’s best red carpet outfits.