Beyoncé Flatters Her Feet With Bright Red Pedicure & Hidden Sandals Yachting in Croatia With Jay-Z & Blue Ivy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are making the most of the last few days of summer. The power couple was spotted on a luxurious yacht in Croatia today. The dynamic superstar duo sailed the seas as a family with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter along with a few friends. The vacation comes just a month after Queen Bey released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, “Renaissance.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z with their kids enjoy time on a yacht in Croatia on Aug. 22, 2022. CREDIT: PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Beyoncé on a yacht in Croatia on August 22, 2022. CREDIT: PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Beyoncé showcased her summer boating style in a breezy brown dress. The loose-fitting piece fell delicately off one shoulder and short sleeves. The “Break My Soul” singer amped up the glam with mirror shades and dangling green earrings.

To keep cool under the sunny weather, the award-winning songstress styled her signature blond tresses in a high side ponytail.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy appear on a yacht in Croatia on August 22, 2022. CREDIT: PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Blue Ivy was dressed for some fun in the sun. The 10-year-old star wore a black one-piece swimsuit. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and wore her knotless braids in a low ponytail.

Jay-Z spotted on a yacht in Croatia on August 22, 2022. CREDIT: PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Jay-Z looked cool and casual for the occasion. The renowned rapper and mogul wore a simple short-sleeve white T-shirt with cream pants.

Beyonce sets her sandals aside for a bright red pedicure in Croatia on Aug. 22, 2022. CREDIT: PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

Although Beyonce’s footwear choice was not visible in the photos, she would’ve complemented her bright red pedicure with statement sandals or platform silhouette. When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé.

The “Alien Superstar” artist often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy footwear like mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

Beyoncé spotted on a luxury yacht in Croatia on August 22, 2022. CREDIT: PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

