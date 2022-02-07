Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyonce is back in red from head to toe.

The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles. In one image posted to the Ivy Park Instagram, Queen Bey sports a deep red latex dress with a plunging neckline. The garment features a puffer jacket-like silhouette up top, giving the dress some extra volume and warmth while the bottom is made skin-tight and shiny. Beyonce pulled the red-on-red look together with some red latex gloves and a shiny red baseball cap. It’s a sexy take on Valentine’s Day glamour, fit for a romantic date night.

Beyonce upped the ante in the second look posted to Instagram featuring a powerful red suit, which was belted around the waist, accentuating her figure, while providing dimension. To complete the look, Beyonce donned a red and black cheetah-print clutch and matching faux-fur stole slung over her shoulder. The singer exudes strength and beauty, pairing the already stellar look with a bold red lip and a chic blond bob. The ensemble exudes confidence effortlessly, drawing the eye up the body and outward thanks to the squared-off shoulders and tight fit. Both outfits perfectly encapsulate Beyonce’s athleisure style with an edge and confidence that has fans already obsessed. The love-inspired collaboration with famous footwear and athletic brand is a match made in athleisure heaven, offering audiences everything from leggings to velour sweatsuits.

