Betty Gilpin Elevates Button-Down Midi Dress With Stacked Platform Sandals on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Ashley Rushford
Betty Gilpin
Betty Gilpin put a trendy spin on a black midi dress while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday. The Emmy nominated actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about the finale of her hit television show, “Gaslit,” pandemic-generated social awkwardness and even joked about her experience in her costar, Sean Penn’s bathroom.

Gilpin pulled out a fashionable fit for her interview. The “GLOW” alum arrived on set in a long-sleeve striped dress. The garment had a sharp structured collar, gold buttons on the bodice, wide cuffs and featured a center and side slits. She parted her short blond tresses on the side and styled her hair in soft sensual beach waves.

Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Platform Sandals, Midi Dress
Betty Gilpin arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles on June 6, 2022.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Gilpin opted for minimal accessories and only carried a green handbag as she made her way into the building. When it came down to footwear, “The Hunt” star continued with a monochromatic moment by rounding out her look with black platform sandals. The shoe style had a thin strap around the ankle, a chunky outsole and a stacked block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

