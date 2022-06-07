Betty Gilpin Elevates Button-Down Midi Dress With Stacked Platform Sandals on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Betty Gilpin put a trendy spin on a black midi dress while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday. The Emmy nominated actress stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about the finale of her hit television show, “Gaslit,” pandemic-generated social awkwardness and even joked about her experience in her costar, Sean Penn’s bathroom.
Gilpin pulled out a fashionable fit for her interview. The “GLOW” alum arrived on set in a long-sleeve striped dress. The garment had a sharp structured collar, gold buttons on the bodice, wide cuffs and featured a center and side slits. She parted her short blond tresses on the side and styled her hair in soft sensual beach waves.
Gilpin opted for minimal accessories and only carried a green handbag as she made her way into the building. When it came down to footwear, “The Hunt” star continued with a monochromatic moment by rounding out her look with black platform sandals. The shoe style had a thin strap around the ankle, a chunky outsole and a stacked block heel.
The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.
