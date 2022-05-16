Bethenny Frankel Spins Traditional Suiting With Mini Skirt & T-Strap Pumps for ‘CBS Mornings’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bethenny Frankel put a classic finish on the power suit trend. The “Real Housewives of New York” star went business-chic for an appearance at “CBS Mornings” in New York City on Monday.

Frankel donned a navy blue boucle suit to hit the pavement in the Big Apple. The formal outfit consisted of a structured blazer that had pointy shoulder pads and fringe details that appeared on the bodice and on the cuffs of the sleeves. She teamed her top with a matching knee-length skirt.

Bethenny Frankel arrives at CBS Morning Show in New York City on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Bethenny Frankel arrives at CBS Morning Show in New York City on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To amp up the glam factor the “Skinny Cocktails” author styled her signature brunette tresses straight and opted for neutral makeup with a glossy pink pout. Frankel accessorized her look with diamond stud earrings and touted her essentials in a dark gray Hermes Birkin bag.

Bethenny Frankel arrives at CBS Morning Show in New York City on May 16, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Completing her look was a pair of black T-strap pumps. The patent leather heels had a shiny triangular pointed toe, an elongated counter for extra support at the back and a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.

A closer look at Bethenny Frankel’s black T-strap pumps at the CBS Morning Show in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Frankel is known for stepping out in chic looks. The television personality has a sleek and stylish sartorial sense. For footwear, she frequents in an array of silhouettes, including classic pumps, platform sandals, fun flats and versatile boots.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.