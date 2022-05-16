Bethenny Frankel Spins Traditional Suiting With Mini Skirt & T-Strap Pumps for ‘CBS Mornings’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Bethenny Frankel put a classic finish on the power suit trend. The “Real Housewives of New York” star went business-chic for an appearance at “CBS Mornings” in New York City on Monday.
Frankel donned a navy blue boucle suit to hit the pavement in the Big Apple. The formal outfit consisted of a structured blazer that had pointy shoulder pads and fringe details that appeared on the bodice and on the cuffs of the sleeves. She teamed her top with a matching knee-length skirt.
To amp up the glam factor the “Skinny Cocktails” author styled her signature brunette tresses straight and opted for neutral makeup with a glossy pink pout. Frankel accessorized her look with diamond stud earrings and touted her essentials in a dark gray Hermes Birkin bag.
Completing her look was a pair of black T-strap pumps. The patent leather heels had a shiny triangular pointed toe, an elongated counter for extra support at the back and a thin stiletto heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction.
Frankel is known for stepping out in chic looks. The television personality has a sleek and stylish sartorial sense. For footwear, she frequents in an array of silhouettes, including classic pumps, platform sandals, fun flats and versatile boots.
Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140.
To Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $775.
To Buy: Sam Edelman Anita Pump, $90.