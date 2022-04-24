Ben Simmons’ Outfit Goes Viral Courtside With Bright Clashing Colors & Mismatched Nike Sneakers at Nets-Celtics Game

Ben Simmons stunned off the court this time in a colorful outfit that has everyone going crazy on Twitter.

The Nets player attended Game 3 of Brooklyn’s first-round series against the Celtics in a crazy-cool ensemble featuring mismatched sneakers. While his team lost 109-103, Simmons won social media.

Ben Simmons sitting courtside on April 23, 2022 for a Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics basketball game. CREDIT: AP

The basketball star stood out from the courtside crowd wearing a purple, blue and orange denim bomber jacket with distressed detailing around the collar and on the sleeves. Underneath, Simmons wore a graphic T-shirt in gray with skeletons dribbling a basketball on fire. The scene on the tee is one you have to see to believe, clearly leaving a strong impression on NBA fans everywhere.

Simmons coordinated with a pair of bright orange slacks, further grabbing attention with his colorful taste. The Nike athlete topped it all off with rose-gold reflective shades and gold and diamond bracelets. He also wore a ring and a larger-than-life watch, also in gold. On top of all the fun accessories, the basketball player added colorful socks in blue and red.

Ben Simmons sitting courtside on April 23, 2022 for a Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics basketball game. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, Simmons wore a pair of baby blue Nike sneakers with mismatched laces. The laces go from white to a vibrant blue, adding a seriously cool touch to the look. The sneakers are slick, especially when paired with his fun socks.

Overall, the look is sensational, filled with striking colors and textures. It’s a playful and quirky outfit that certainly had heads (and tweets) turning. Some observers on social media compared Simmons to Willy Wonka, a bag of Skittles, The Joker and Skeeter from “Doug.”

Simmons really went for the most colorful look possible and in doing so, he created a striking style statement that Twitter and fans of basketball can’t get enough of.

Ben Simmons sitting courtside at a basketball game. CREDIT: AP

Ben Simmons out there looking like Skeeter from Doug pic.twitter.com/5qBPCznykB — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) April 23, 2022