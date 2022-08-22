Ben Affleck’s Eldest Daughter Violet Affleck Gets Colorfully Chic in Floral Dress & Chunky Sandals at Airport With Sister Seraphina & Brother Samuel After Wedding

Ben Affleck had all three of his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner by his side at his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez on Aug. 20. The superstar duo tied the knot at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement.

Following a beautiful ceremony with an all-white dress code, the actor and his three children — Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Garner Affleck were spotted at a private airport in Georgia. Violet, 16, showcased her chic summer style sense in a floral dress. The garment had puffy sleeves, a square neckline and slightly ruffled hem.

(L-R): Samuel Affleck, Violet Affleck, Ben Affleck and Seraphina Affleck are spotted at a private airport in Georgia after Ben’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez on August 21, 2022. CREDIT: Dana Mixer / MEGA

Violet styled her brunette tresses straight and carried a black backpack and multi-colored duffle bag. She gave her ensemble a colorful boost with strappy sandals. The shoe style had yellow, orange and red straps and was set on a chunky outsole.

Seraphina went casual in a loose-fitting shirt with dark denim jeans. Samuel looked cozy in a black hoodie with matching sweatpants and sleek sneakers.

Ben also dressed down to board his flight. The “Gone Girl” actor wore a simple T-shirt with baggy denim jeans and chunky sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

