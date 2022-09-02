Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Slips on Aerodynamic Sneakers Alongside Sharply Suited Ben on Outing

Ben Affleck spent quality time with his son Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles yesterday. The father-son pair ran errands hand-in-hand after recently returning from Ben’s second marriage ceremony to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia. The “Gone Girl” actor looked sharp, dressed in a blazer that he paired with casual footwear.

The tailored gray outerwear the father-of-three wore was coordinated with a sleek white button-down that added an extra layer while dressing up Ben’s ensemble further. The native Californian wore fitted white slacks to complement his long-sleeve top, and accessorized with silver mirrored aviator shades, making the business-casual outfit much more lax.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com /

Ben slipped on all-white low-top sneakers that were perfect for running errands, the easygoing shoe a favorite of the Hollywood stars. Often seen in flexible footwear in neutrals, Affleck regularly mixes casual pieces like sneakers or loafers with formalwear masterfully.

Samuel opted for a more casual look perfect for a 10-year-old. Paired with dark blue sweats, the son of Jennifer Garner wore an oversized black tee with red lettering set to one side. For footwear, Samuel wore black and white mesh athletic sneakers with black laces and an aerodynamic fit that allowed the child to move and play.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

