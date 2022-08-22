Ben Affleck’s Son Samuel Affleck Slips on Chunky Sneakers After Wedding With Sisters Violet & Seraphina

It was an eventful weekend for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Aug. 20. The location also shared a romantic history, as it’s where the duo were originally set to wed in their first engagement in 2003.

After the celebration Affleck and his three children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Affleck and Samuel Affleck from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner arrived at a private Georgia airport on Sunday. Samuel, 10, looked cozy and comfortable for the departure. He sported a black hoodie with matching sweatpants.

(L-R) Samuel Affleck, Violet Affleck Ben Affleck and Seraphina Affleck arrive at a private airport in Georgia after his wedding to Jennifer Lopez on August 21, 2022. CREDIT: Dana Mixer / MEGA

(L-R) Samuel Affleck, Violet Affleck, Ben Affleck and Seraphina Affleck are spotted at a private airport in Georgia after his wedding to Jennifer Lopez on August 21, 2022. CREDIT: Dana Mixer / MEGA

For footwear, Samuel slipped into a pair of sleek black sneakers. The shoe style had a high counter for extra support and a thick outsole.

Violet looked summertime chic in a floral dress. The garment had puffy sleeves, a square neckline and slightly ruffled hem. She completed her look with colorful strappy sandals.

Seraphina went causal in a loose-fitting shirt with denim jeans. Ben was dressed down as to board the flight. The “Deep Water” actor wore a simple T-shirt with baggy denim jeans and chunky sneakers.

Ben Affleck arrives at private airport in Georgia after his wedding to Jennifer Lopez on August 21, 2022. CREDIT: Dana Mixer / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

