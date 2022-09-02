Ben Affleck & His Chic Mom Chris Embrace in Photos From Jennifer Lopez Wedding

In the latest edition of “On The JLo” newsletter, Jennifer Lopez shared a tender photo of Ben Affleck and his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, during the holiday weekend of their big wedding celebration in Georgia.

The picture was taken on the morning after the reception. For the occasion, Boldt wore white pants and a black top, layered with a graphic print cardigan. Her look was just as minimalistic and chic as her accessories. Boldt kept it simple with a metal pendant, adding an extra touch to her look.

Affleck is seen dapped in a light-colored suit vest in the black and white picture. The romantic look followed the Ralph Lauren tuxedo he wore for the main ceremony.

Boldt was part of her son’s second wedding celebration alongside over 100 friends and family. The ceremony took place at Ben’s 87-acre compound in Georgia, where they reportedly planned to marry after getting engaged for the first time in 2002.

Lopez also revealed a few details about the day after the reception in the newsletter. “The day after, we all gathered for a yummy brunch by the lake. For those who are interested in such things, I have a few details of what we did decor-wise on each of the three days. I designed it and could easily talk about it for days! I wanted each day to have its own personality but fit the setting we were in for the weekend: the vibes were down-home, rustic country-chic,” she wrote.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with Jay Shetty officiating the ceremony. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

