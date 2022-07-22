Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Supports LGBTQ Youths in Dr. Martens Pride Loafers With Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz in Paris for Honeymoon Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck turned their Paris honeymoon into a family affair. The newlywed couple, who officially tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this week, jetted off to the City of Lights to celebrate their love.

Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined the duo on the trip. While the actor wrapped his arm around the singer, the step-siblings seemingly walked hand-in-hand behind them during the family outing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris with their kids Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Seraphina went preppy for the daytime stroll. The 13-year-old wore a navy blue oversized sweater. The garment featured a white collar and had a wide hem. She teamed her top with cropped denim jeans. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of Pride edition Dr. Martens Oxford Loafers, which were released in June for Pride Month. Proceeds of sales from the shoes are donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQIA+ young people. The lace-up shoe pays tribute to the Gay Pride movement with rainbow flag embroidery and a rainbow lace and heel loop, as well as multi-colored tonal stitching through the uppers.

Dr. Martens 1461 For Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Seraphina Affleck wears Dr. Martens on July 22, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA Muñiz went grunge for the occasion in a brown corduroy jacket and a yellow Rolling Stone graphic T-shirt. The 14-year-old complemented the look with jeans and burgundy Dr. Marten boots. The iconic leather boot features updated styling while maintaining the air-cushioned comfort and chunky lugged sole.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted out in Paris with their kids Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck on July 22, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez made a chic summertime fashion statement in a white dress by Oscar de la Renta. Crafted in a playful handkerchief hem, the poplin midi dress was decorated with a vibrant floral print. The world renowned pop icon accessorized the look with Fendi sunglasses and a red Hermés Birkin Bag. Completing Lopez’s look was a pair of white Tkees’ flip-flops. Affleck kept it casual in a blue button-down shirt, navy trousers and white sneakers.

