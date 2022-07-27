×
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris

By Ashley Rushford
Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Ben Affleck daughter and Seraphina Affleck are seen leaving their Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck are seen leaving their Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Paris.
CREDIT: GC Images

For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated with brown print. She left her top open, which helped to show the black graphic Queen rock band T-shirt that she was wearing underneath. The 13-year-old completed her look with red cargo shorts and multi-colored baseball cap. Completing her skater style ensemble was a pair of Vans sneakers. The shoe style had orange, yellow and beige uppers and featured the brand’s signature stripe on the side.

Lopez continued to showcase her chic honeymoon style for the day out. The multi-hyphenate entertainer looked pretty in a pink pussybow top, which she paired with light-wash bell bottom jeans. She rounded out the look with nude platform sandals by Andrea Wazen.

Affleck looked cool and calm for the affair. The “Gone Girl” actor wore a cream button-down shirt with a white top and dark trousers. He gave the look a sleek finish with white sneakers.

jennifer lopez child Emme Muniz, Ben Affleck daughter , Paris Honeymoon
(L-R) Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck at the Micromania store in Paris on July 25, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez’s child Emme looked cool and comfy for the family outing. The 14-year-old wore an oversized brown printed shirt that was decorated with bright yellow flowers allover. They teamed the statement top with a white shirt and pants that matched the top perfectly. Completing Emme’s look was a pair of white Converse sneakers.

Lopez’s son Maximilian sported a purple plaid button-down shirt with beige shorts. The star completed his look with tube socks and white Vans slip-on sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, jlo son Maximilian Muniz, honeymoon in paris
(L-R) Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and her son Maximilian Muñiz spotted out in Paris on July 25, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

(L-R) Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and her son Maximilian Muñiz spotted out in Paris on July 25, 2022.

