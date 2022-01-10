Bella Thorne Tackles Zip Lining in Short Shorts and Knit Sneakers With Her Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Thorne dressed in sporty style for a zip-lining trip with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, as well as her mom, Tamara, siblings Dani, Kaili and Remi and stepfather Ross Gould.

For the occasion, the “Shake It Up” actress posted an Instagram dump of various snapshots from 2022, ranging from a beach trip to a behind-the-scenes shot of her applying makeup. On Thorne’s outdoors excursion, seen in several images, she wore a pair of white short shorts with black trim. The athletic bottoms were paired with a gray tank top and black windbreaker. Thorne kept her accessories minimal, wearing a string bracelet and delicate earrings.

When it came to shoes, Thorne slipped on a pair of black sneakers. Her style appeared to feature white foam soles, as well as black knit uppers and a lace-up silhouette. The footwear complemented her outfit’s black and gray tones, while remaining sporty for her family’s zip-lining excursion outdoors.

Related Julianne Hough Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Leggings, Sports Bra & White Sneakers Why Are Shoe and Sneaker Prices So Expensive and Different? Shawn Mendes Does Comfy Travel Style in Blue Hoodie and Low-Top Black Sneakers

Thorne’s sneakers are on-trend with the rise in athleisure style over the last two years. Wearing ensembles with chunky, exaggerated or strictly athletic sneakers gives any look a sporty edge, while also prioritizing comfort. In addition to the “Duff” actress, Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens and Ivanka Trump have been spotted in Mizuno, Balenciaga and Nike sneakers in recent weeks.

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Elevate your next look with sporty black sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Reebok Nanoflex sneakers, $68 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Veja SDU Mix Media sneakers, $125.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike AirMax 270 sneakers, $150.

Click through the gallery for Thorne’s best street style moments over the years.