Bella Thorne Elevates Red-Hot Corset Dress With Chunky Snakeskin Platform Heels

Bella Thorne made a bold fashion statement with towering heels to match. The award-winning actress uploaded a collection of mirror selfies on Instagram.

Thorne was clearly dressed to impress for her night out. The “Time is Up” star draped a black velvet blazer over her shoulders. The shiny outerwear had sharp pointy shoulder pads and featured buttons along the bodice. Thorne paired the overcoat with a striking red dress that included a plunging sweetheart neckline, contour boning details and a slight flare on the hem of the skirt.

Bella Thorne via Instagram stories on Sept. 7, 2022.

Thorne parted her hair on the side and styled it in soft waves. The entertainer added a white flower to her hair and continued to accessorize with stud earrings, a silver watch and a bevy of bracelets. For glam, she went with winged eyeliner and a bold red lip that matched her dress perfectly.

When it came down to the shoes, Thorne tied her look together with snakeskin platform sandals. The shoe style had a small open-toe, a chunky outsole and stacked square heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Bella Thorne via Instagram stories on Sept. 7, 2022.

For footwear, the Thorne favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. She is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for Thorne’s best street style moments over the years.