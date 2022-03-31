×
Bella Thorne Debuts Blond Hair With Red-Hot Dress & Metallic Heels for ‘Morbius’ Premiere

By Jacorey Moon
Bella Thorne knows how to give a striking moment on the red carpet, and last night was no exception when the “Scream: The TV Series” star attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Morbius” alongside her older sister Dani Thorne.

Bella Thorne, "Morbius", March 20 2022, red nude dress, Los Angeles
Bella Thorne at a special screening of “Morbius” on March 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

For the outfit, Thorne went with a red screen-printed bodycon dress from Sergio Castaño Peña that had a woman’s naked body illustrated in edgy, eye-catching detail. The asymmetrical halter dress came down to her calves and gave a seamless finish.

Thorne went bold with her accessories and wore two diamond-encrusted silver watches, a couple of silver bracelets and  diamond rings.

Bella Thorne, Dani Thorne, "Morbius", March 20 2022, red nude dress, Los Angeles
Bella Thorne with sister Dani Thorne at a special screening of “Morbius” on March 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Thorne also returned to her roots as a blonde and departed from her signature fiery red hair. “I’m naturally blond, but I feel at home when I’m a redhead. But I might go brown!” Thorne said told Us Weekly in February 2016, adding that she likes brown too.

Bella Thorne, "Morbius", March 20 2022, red nude dress, Los Angeles
A closer look at Bella Thorne’s pointy metallic red pumps.
CREDIT: AP

Thorne slipped on a pair of pointed-toe red metallic pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and rounded her outfit out with a perfect touch of glimmer.

Meanwhile, her sister Dani went with blue and pink streaks in her hair, but it was her outfit that was the most eye-catching part of her look. The influencer had on a leather bralette that revealed the lower portion of her bustline. She also embraced the micro miniskirt trend — constructed with a zipper down the middle and chainlink details. Chunky platform boots with buckled straps that climbed above the calves and a spiked collar emphasized her punk image.

Thorne has a chic yet edgy sartorial aesthetic. In fact, last year at the “Time Is Up” premiere in Rome, Thorne wore a black Versace gown that had a thigh-high slit paired with matching pointed-toe pumps for an elegant moment.

Thorne has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in a series of campaigns for Candie’s and Buxom. She has also made an appearance in ads for brands like Six:02 and Diesel.

Flip through the gallery to see Thorne’s best street style looks. 

