Bella Thorne Goes Wild in Snakeskin Boots With Leather Minidress at Each x Other Dinner

Bella Thorne attended an intimate dinner hosted by Each x Other in partnership with Clarins at Gitano to celebrate their spring 2023 collection during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The former Disney Channel star wore a fitted black dress with wild boots.

Thorne’s look consisted of a black leather minidress, the fitted garment featuring a plunging neckline. The “Shake It Up” actress took a sparkling approach with accessories, styling a silver necklace, rings and bracelets for a maximalist touch.

Bella Thorne attends Clarins & Each X Other Miami Art Basel celebration at Gitano on Nov. 30, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images for Each x Other

When it came down to footwear, the musician sported emerald green snakeskin boots with sharp pointed toes and a lengthy sleek silhouette. The footwear was a knee-high style sporting stiletto heels, ranging around 3 to 4 inches in height, that gave Thorne a boost in height.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements.

Bella Thorne attends Clarins & Each X Other Miami Art Basel celebration at Gitano on Nov. 30, 2022 in Miami. CREDIT: Getty Images for Each x Other

For footwear, the Thorne favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. She is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Each Other is a Paris-based clothing brand and publishing house with the ethos of “Art Meets Fashion.” The brand was born in 2011 of an encounter between fashion entrepreneur Ilan Delouis and artistic director & curator Jenny Mannerheim. The duo decided to explore their complementary skills to fuse Fashion and Art and create a luxury brand with a deeper meaning.

