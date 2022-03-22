Bella Hadid Does Color-Blocking While Mom Yolanda Hadid Goes Monochromatic in Silver

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, showed how to make a statement in neutrals while out in New York City last night.

Outfit-wise, Bella went with a color-blocked long-sleeve cropped cardigan over a white top that added a fun pop of contrast. On the lower half, she coordinated with baggy brown cargo pants that gave her attire a Y2K twist.

Bella and Yolanda Hadid out and about in New York City on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Bella and Yolanda Hadid out and about in New York City on March 21, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For accessories, she went with a brown leather handbag that had a slight patchwork design, and around her waist, she went with a blue reptilian belt that had a silver heart-shaped buckle.

Meanwhile, Yolanda went monochromatic and wore a gray turtleneck sweater, wax-coated skinny jeans, handbag and suede pointed-toe booties.

A closer look at the Hadids’ boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Bella went with a pair of brown rubberized boots that featured structured lines on the front and matching shoestrings.

When it comes to Bella’s clothing aesthetic, she tends to wear trendy and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a plaid and striped outfit paired with Adidas Samba sneakers during Milan Fashion Week. Also, during Paris Fashion Week, she wore a one-shoulder sweater dress coordinated with tights and combat boots for a punk rock-inspired ensemble.

Bella is one of the most prominent models in the industry and has held campaigns with brands such as Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti.

