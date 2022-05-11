Bella Hadid Elevates Edgy Cutout Yellow Top With Moto Jacket & Pointy Pumps to Celebrate Boyfriend’s Birthday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid added some vintage styles to her latest look.

The supermodel and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, stepped out in NYC on Tuesday night. The two were celebrating the art director’s birthday. For the big night, Hadid wore a neon yellow long sleeve top with cutouts layered under a yellow and black leather motorcycle jacket. She wore the colorful pieces with low-rise black leather pants with white stitching. She accessorized her look with Y2K pieces, including a dainty red handbag, sunglasses and a bedazzled butterfly belt.

Hadid in NYC on May 10. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

Though Hadid tends to wear sneakers for her off-duty looks, this time she slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her black heels featured an asymmetrical strap and a short stiletto heel adding at least 2 inches to her height.

A closer look at Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

The birthday boy wore a baggy pair of checked brown shorts and a black jacket thrown over a t-shirt and a few necklaces. He finished off his look with black Nike socks and black Dr. Martens shoes.

Kalman and Hadid in NYC on May 10. CREDIT: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

