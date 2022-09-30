×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Goes Full Y2k With Skirt Over Flared Jeans & Square-Toe Heels in Paris

By Maria Poggi
Maria Poggi

Maria Poggi

More Stories By Maria Santa

View All
Bella Hadid seen leaving her hotel in Paris
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
View Gallery 96 Images

Bella Hadid took to the streets of Paris to show her most recent Y2K outfit. The supermodel, who is working the runways during Paris Fashion Week, mixed different trends from the ’00s in one look.

Hadid wore a three-piece pink set featuring a vest with red buttons, a matching coat, and a skirt. To complete the ensemble, she wore the skirt over a pair of flared jeans, proving that there’s still room for the skirt-over-pants trend to make a comeback.

Bella Hadid seen leaving her hotel in Paris during the Fashion Week on September 30th 2022. 30 Sep 2022 Pictured: Bella Hadid. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902763_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid seen leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Hadid pushed the Y2K aesthetic of her look even further with her shoes. She paired the flared pants with square-toe pumps, matching her three-piece set pink color.

The supermodel carried a Louis Vuitton handbag with the brand’s logo all over, and she also wore a headband and a pair of gold-lined reading glasses.

Bella Hadid seen leaving her hotel in Paris on september 30th 2022 during the Fashion Week. 30 Sep 2022 Pictured: Bella Hadid. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902765_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid seen leaving her hotel in Paris on September 30th 2022 during the Fashion Week.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Bella Hadid seen leaving her hotel in Paris on september 30th 2022 during the Fashion Week. 30 Sep 2022 Pictured: Bella Hadid. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902765_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid seen leaving her hotel in Paris on September 30th 2022 during the Fashion Week.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Hadid has been busy this past month. Earlier this week she modeled for Burberry in Paris with blue thong sandals and a cinderella-esque high-low dress in baby blue with lace. Hadid was also spotted wearing a 90s athleisure look in New York City with a friend. During Milan Fashion Week, Hadid paid tribute to the late Japanese designer, Issey Miyake, posting a picture of herself atop a balcony and wearing a dark forest green ensemble.

PHOTOS: Click to see Bella Hadid’s Street Style Evolution

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad