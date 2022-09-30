Bella Hadid Goes Full Y2k With Skirt Over Flared Jeans & Square-Toe Heels in Paris

Bella Hadid took to the streets of Paris to show her most recent Y2K outfit. The supermodel, who is working the runways during Paris Fashion Week, mixed different trends from the ’00s in one look.

Hadid wore a three-piece pink set featuring a vest with red buttons, a matching coat, and a skirt. To complete the ensemble, she wore the skirt over a pair of flared jeans, proving that there’s still room for the skirt-over-pants trend to make a comeback.

Bella Hadid seen leaving her hotel during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Hadid pushed the Y2K aesthetic of her look even further with her shoes. She paired the flared pants with square-toe pumps, matching her three-piece set pink color.

The supermodel carried a Louis Vuitton handbag with the brand’s logo all over, and she also wore a headband and a pair of gold-lined reading glasses.

Hadid has been busy this past month. Earlier this week she modeled for Burberry in Paris with blue thong sandals and a cinderella-esque high-low dress in baby blue with lace. Hadid was also spotted wearing a 90s athleisure look in New York City with a friend. During Milan Fashion Week, Hadid paid tribute to the late Japanese designer, Issey Miyake, posting a picture of herself atop a balcony and wearing a dark forest green ensemble.

