Bella Hadid Gives Y2K Vibes in One-Shoulder Denim Dress, Tan Bowler Bag and Tall Lug Sole Boots During PFW

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid’s latest outfit gave early Y2K vibes. The supermodel was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris on Wednesday. Hadid proved that her off-duty style is equally as chic as her runway style by stepping out in some stellar ensembles during fashion month.

The Riccardo Tisci muse has been sticking to a casual aesthetic. Hadid hit the pavement in a one-shoulder denim dress that prompted an asymmetrical feel. She layered the knee-length garment with a gray T-shirt underneath.

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Bella Hadid spotted out during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022.

She took her look up a notch with ample accessories including, tiny blue-tinted sunglasses, sheer black tights and a tan leather bowler bag. The influencer opted for a fresh face and styled her brunette locs in a low ponytail and left a few strands of her bangs out.

Bella Hadid spotted out during Paris Fashion Week in black lug sole boots on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

To complete everything, the 25-year-old complemented her look with leather lug sole boots. She paired the slip-on style with white tube socks. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this season.

Hadid’s street style is always on point. She has a knack for combining grunge and early 2000s pieces. On the footwear front, she will likely lean towards cozy styles from Adidas, Nike, New Balance and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she can be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s sleek style evolution over the years.

Add some flair to your next outfit with black lug sole boots.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Malena Boots, $168 (was $299).

CREDIT: Target

To Buy: A New Day Laura Gore Chelsea Boots, $34.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Zippa Bootie, $110.