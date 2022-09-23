Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway

Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels.

With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like a simply magical bride.

Bella Hadid at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 23, 2022 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images

Beyond the crystalized tiara-style veil, Hadid’s other unconventional bridal accessories included grungy fingerless lace gloves with more floral embellishments that certainly made the outfit much more punk rock than normal wedding gowns. The Kin brand co-owner’s dark brown locks were parted in the middle and kept straight while her makeup was vampy and gothic, much like her gown.

Bella Hadid at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 23, 2022 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, the 25-year-old was strapped into matching shiny purple gladiator-style sandal heels with silver buckles that kept the shoes in place.

Bella Hadid is seen on the front row of the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Before her romp on the runway, Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman went shopping in Milan, the model dressed in an olive green oversized coat, which she wore over a geometric green and white crop top. The ever-trendy supermodel wore a forest green maxi skirt with an industrial feel that was gathered near the hem to create dimension and volume.

Hadid shaded her eyes with thin black 90’s inspire motorcycle sunnies and chicly lugged around a large brown and red Louis Vuitton monogrammed leather bag with gold hardware. The Kin brand owner accessorized her ears with gold dangling hoops and styled her dark brown strands simply and straight down her back, parted in the middle.

