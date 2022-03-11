Bella Hadid Supports Ukraine in Oversized Blue & Yellow Top With Distressed Denim and Square-Toe Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid supports Ukraine in a massive way.

The model shared a photoset on Instagram Wednesday that showed the influencer posing in an eye-catching look while announcing that she’ll be donating all of her earnings from Paris Fashion Week to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aid to those in need on the ground in Ukraine as the country defends itself against military conflicts with Russia. The fashion industry, political leaders and the public have condemned Russia’s attacks and voiced support for Ukraine.

Hadid went with an oversized blue and yellow color-blocked short sleeve T-shirt. Under it, she wore a black turtleneck sweater that added contrast to her vibrant top. While on the lower half, she went with black Balenciaga jeans that incorporated extreme distressing on the knees and had billowing hems that covered her shoes.

Hadid accessorized with a gray headband and silver earrings for a simple appearance.

To finish off everything, she put on a pair of square-toe boots that featured black leather uppers and chunky soles.

Hadid has a chic and cutting-edge clothing taste that she displays on both her Instagram feed and streetwear pics alike. Lately, we’ve seen Hadid wear a one-shoulder sweater dress paired with tights and punk-rock combat boots while in Paris. Also, she has shown her affinity for mixing patterns and sporty footwear wearing a multicolored plaid shirt with a brown striped knee-length skirt and black Adidas Samba sneakers.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands such as Nike, Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for brands like Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Khaite and Rodarte.

