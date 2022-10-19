Bella Hadid Pairs Double Belts Over Baggy Jeans with Red Sweater & Leather Shoes

Bella Hadid bundled up while still looking chic as a cold front hit the east coast.

The model stepped out on Tuesday night in NYC. She was wearing a red sweater with a striped pattern under a brown leather pilot jacket. The jacket featured a fur-lined collar. Hadid added light-wash baggy low-rise jeans to the outfit and held them up with a unique accessory — two belts. She wore double black leather belts, one with gold hardware and one with silver.

Hadid also added small black sunglasses and gold drop earrings, and she tied her hair up in a claw clip. She completed her accessories list with a black infinity scarf for extra warmth and carried a black shoulder bag with a braided strap.

Hadid steps out in New York City on Oct. 19. CREDIT: Said Elatab / SplashNews.com

Hadid cuffed her jeans to show off her footwear. She wore dark burgundy shoes while out and about. Her shoes featured a shiny wine-colored patent leather material and featured a sharp pointed toe.

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, as she just walked the runway at multiple New York and European Fashion Week events, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles like loafers and slides, as well as sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery to see how Bella Hadid’s street style has evolved over the years.