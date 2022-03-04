Bella Hadid Steps Out in Thigh-High Socks & Skirt Outfit With Red Adidas Sneakers in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend matched during their latest date night.

The supermodel took a break from hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday night to go to dinner. After walking for both Isabel Marant and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Hadid and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman hit L’Avenue restaurant for a bite. Hadid wore a gray tweed matching set for her outing. Her cropped jacket featured a black leather strap and her mini skirt featured a slit. She added a small bag to her look, plus sunglasses, jewelry, tights and thigh-high black socks.

Hadid in Paris on March 3. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

The Michael Kors model added a pop of color with her sneakers. She slipped into a pair of red Adidas shoes that included red soles, uppers, tongue and laces. Three white stripes and the heel were the only pops of white on the shoes.

A closer look at Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Kalman’s outfit complemented Hadid’s. The art director wore a black shirt and black pants to dinner. He added a red button up shirt and finished off his look with black Dr. Martens and a simple chain necklace.

Kalman in Paris on March 3. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s chic style often combines early 2000s aesthetics and grunge for looks that mix vintage and luxury pieces. The Riccardo Tisci muse often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

