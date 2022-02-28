Bella Hadid Sports a Functional Sweater Dress, Tights and Punk-Rock Combat Boots in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid stepped out during Paris Fashion Week in a stylish and practical outfit.

The supermodel made her way to Paris for the city’s fashion week after walking in Versace’s Milan Fashion Week runway show. On Monday, Hadid left her French hotel in a one-shoulder cream sweater dress with a surprising piece: an arm wallet. The mini dress featured a small wallet attached to the one sleeve that nearly blended in. Hadid added black tights underneath the dress and finished off her look with a black Prada bag, sunglasses, rings and hoop earrings.

Hadid in Paris on Feb. 28. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The 25-year-old added some edge to her look with black lace-up combat boots. The chunky shoe featured a laces running from the toe up to the knee and included buckles. Bright yellow-green detailing ran along the side of the boots, giving the outfit a subtle pop of color.

Hadid in Paris on Feb. 28. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Hadid’s chic style often combines early 2000s aesthetics and grunge for looks that mix vintage and luxury pieces. The Riccardo Tisci muse often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes such as Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

