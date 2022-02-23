Bella Hadid Goes Casual for Milan Fashion Week in Knit Sweater, Black Trousers and Chunky Boots

Bella Hadid looked cool and casual while out at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. The supermodel touched down for the annual event with her sister, Gigi Hadid.

The 25-year-old donned a black and yellow knitted sweater that was complete with a star print in the center. She eventually tied the jumper around her shoulders, which helped to show off the sleek black top that she was wearing underneath. Hadid paired the sleeveless garment with loose-fitting black trousers.

Bella Hadid spotted out during Milan Fashion Wee on February 23, 2022. CREDIT: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To amp up her comfy fit, the Riccardo Tisci muse accessorized with a silver necklace, black handbag and dark sunnies. She styled her brunette locs in a braided side ponytail and opted for a fresh face, no makeup look.

To ground everything, Hadid tied her look together with black boots. The silhouette laced up to the top and included a chunky outer sole.

Bella Hadid spotted out during Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2022. CREDIT: Marco Piovanotto/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it comes to fashion, Hadid combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage and luxury pieces. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards cozy styles from Adidas, Nike and New Balance and Yeezy Foam Runners. She can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

She recently showed off her sporty style while out with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman. The cover girl wore a black oversized vintage Pelle Pelle by Marc Buchanan pullover fleece featuring a silver standup collar with a quarter-zip design. She complemented the quarter-zip with plain black leggings and eye-catching black Nike high-top sneakers with Nike Swoosh gym socks poking out. The silhouette featuring hints of neon green on the tongue and collar provided a retro feel.

