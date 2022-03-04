Bella Hadid Is Business Casual in a Graphic Isabel Marant Sweater and Baggy Trousers With Blue and Silver Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid is even stylish when she’s off duty. The model was spotted yesterday while leaving the Isabel Marant show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week after walking in the show alongside her sister Gigi Hadid.

For the outfit, Hadid wore a cream-colored half-zip sweater from Isabel Marant that featured an eye-catching graphic print on the front of the garment. It’s a multicolored diamond shape with the designer’s eponymous brand title’s surname etched across the front. Underneath, she wore a red polo-style top that was long-sleeve and peeked out from under her sweater, giving it a layered, preppy look. On the lower half, she opted for a pair of baggy blue trousers that align with the model’s oversized aesthetic.

Hadid didn’t wear any jewelry, but she wore a pair of red glasses that were chic alongside a red Goyard tote bag.

Bella Hadid leaving Isabel Marant in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To ground everything, she went with a pair of blue and silver metallic sneakers that blended with her pants. The shoes had mesh uppers, shiny finishes and black leather paneling.

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s blue and silver sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hadid has a chic sartorial taste that she uses to put her own twists on some of the most popular trends of today. For example, recently, she wore a one-shoulder denim dress, a tan bowler bag and tall lug-sole boots while out gallivanting during Paris Fashion Week that showed her affinity for Y2K ensembles. And we’ve also seen her wearing a gray tweed skirt suit and red Adidas sneakers that gave a Paris date night a sporty twist.

When Hadid graces red carpets, she has a penchant for wearing beautiful creations from brands like Schiaparelli, Lanvin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nensi Dojaka and Roberto Cavalli.

Bella is well-versed in the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for popular luxury houses like Balmain, Versace, Marc Jacobs, Jacquemus, DKNY and Fendi.

