Bella Hadid Is Sporty-Chic in Striped Jacket, Biker Shorts & Sneakers

Bella Hadid styled another pair of biker shorts.

The model stepped out in NYC on Sunday, throwing a sporty spin on the biker shorts trend. She paired a plain black pair of Nike shorts with a white jacket covered in colorful blue, red, black, yellow, and green stripes, which she wore nearly unzipped.

Hadid in NYC on June 5. CREDIT: Said Elatab/MEGA

Hadid wore a pair of clean white sneakers with white crew socks for her footwear. Her sneakers featured elastic laces and a few small colorful details. All-white shoes are definitely a go-to for a sporty but still chic look when running errands. All-white sneakers have been worn by many celebrities recently, including Jennifer Lopez and Simone Biles.

A closer look at Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Said Elatab/MEGA

She wore a similar outfit just a couple of days before, wearing a black pair with an oversized black crewneck sweatshirt. She accessorized with layered chunky gold necklaces and rings, a thick black headband and small black sunglasses. She also carried a purse over her shoulder.

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

