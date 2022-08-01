×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Gives Knitted Vest & Baggy Low-Rise Jeans Sleek Finish With Leather Boots

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Bella Hadid
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
View Gallery 96 Images

Bella Hadid turned the Big Apple into her own personal runway. The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted hitting the pavement in New York City on Friday.

Hadid showcased her enviable street style during the outing. The media personality wore a lemon-colored vest that had a knitted neckline, zipper detailing at the center and bold brown stripes near the high neck and hem. She complemented the vibrant top with baggy low-rise jeans.

Bella Hadid, Boots, Street Style
Bella Hadid out in New York City on July 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Bella Hadid, Boots, Street Style
Bella Hadid spotted out in New York City on July 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

In true fashion form, Hadid accessorized with small rectangle shades, a thick gold bracelet and a black leather shoulder bag. To keep cool during the warm east coast temperatures the runway sensation carried a green drink in her hand. To place more emphasis on her look, she opted for minimal makeup and let her signature brunette tresses cascade down her back.

Related

Christina Ricci Poses in Stella McCartney Striped Maxi Dress & Statement Glitter Boots for 'Yellowjackets' Press Tour

Bella Hadid Models Edgy Balenciaga Thong & Pantaboots for Fall 2022 Campaign

Christina Aguilera's Heavy Metal Body Armor Costume & Slick Boots Shine for Starlite Concert in Spain

Hadid’s shoe choice peaked out underneath her pants leg and appeared to be black leather boots. The shoe style featured a round outsole and was set on a small square heel. Gone are the days when boots were a cold weather staple. Celebrities are proving that the trendiest styles can be worn all year round.

Bella Hadid, Boots, Street Style
Bella Hadid out and about in New York City on July 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For example, she recently perfected early 2000s style while hosting a launch dinner for her beverage brand Kin Euphorics’ latest limited edition beverage, Summer of Love, in collaboration with Bumble earlier this month. She wore a black sheer top with low-rise yoga pants and chunky platform clogs. For footwear, Hadid favors silhouettes from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

PHOTOS: Discover Bella Hadid’s street style evolution over the years in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad