Bella Hadid Gives Knitted Vest & Baggy Low-Rise Jeans Sleek Finish With Leather Boots

Bella Hadid turned the Big Apple into her own personal runway. The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted hitting the pavement in New York City on Friday.

Hadid showcased her enviable street style during the outing. The media personality wore a lemon-colored vest that had a knitted neckline, zipper detailing at the center and bold brown stripes near the high neck and hem. She complemented the vibrant top with baggy low-rise jeans.

Bella Hadid out in New York City on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid spotted out in New York City on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

In true fashion form, Hadid accessorized with small rectangle shades, a thick gold bracelet and a black leather shoulder bag. To keep cool during the warm east coast temperatures the runway sensation carried a green drink in her hand. To place more emphasis on her look, she opted for minimal makeup and let her signature brunette tresses cascade down her back.

Hadid’s shoe choice peaked out underneath her pants leg and appeared to be black leather boots. The shoe style featured a round outsole and was set on a small square heel. Gone are the days when boots were a cold weather staple. Celebrities are proving that the trendiest styles can be worn all year round.

Bella Hadid out and about in New York City on July 29, 2022. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For example, she recently perfected early 2000s style while hosting a launch dinner for her beverage brand Kin Euphorics’ latest limited edition beverage, Summer of Love, in collaboration with Bumble earlier this month. She wore a black sheer top with low-rise yoga pants and chunky platform clogs. For footwear, Hadid favors silhouettes from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

