Bella Hadid Gives the Socks and Sandals Look a High Fashion Makeover in New York

By Hanna McNeila
Bella Hadid, New York, Matching Set, Chunky Sandals
Bella Hadid leaving her apartment in New York City on Jun. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid made a case for socks and sandals as high fashion footwear while leaving her apartment in New York on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old stepped out in a formal ensemble with a streetwear flair. She slipped into a matching set which featured a high neck thin strapped top which she paired with a matching knee length skirt. Both items in the set featured a pattern clashing print. The neutral toned ensemble boasted brown and black stripes with lighter beige and white detailing. She layered her top over a white button down that was clasped up to her collar. The white dress shirt gave the look a business flair and featured dramatic puffy sleeves.

She kept up with the classic aesthetic of the outfit with her accessories. Beneath her collar, Hadid wore a pearl necklace with three layers of different lengths. The longest chain featured an oval shaped gold pendant with drop pearl detailing. The model also carried a plaid patterned clutch bag in white and brown. The purse featured a top handle leather strap with gold buckles. She grounded the look in of the moment trends with a pair of Y2K inspired small oval sunglasses with a wire frame.

Bella Hadid, thick sandal, chunky, dad shoe
Detail of Bella Hadid’s sandals.
CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

On her feet, Hadid wore a pair of black leather sandals. The chunky shoes featured thick criss cross straps with gold buckles as well as a chunky rubber lug sole and brown stitching across the trim of the shoes. She wore a pair of long white socks beneath the sandals and well as a pearl anklet on her right.

When it comes to Hadid’s typical footwear choices she tends to favor styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she gravitates towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

Shop these chunky sandals.

Chunky Sandals, Nordstrom, Free People Maddox Chunky Ankle Strap Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Free People Maddox Chunky Ankle Strap Sandal, $148

 

 

 

 

 

 

burberry, monogram motif sandals, black sandals

Buy Now: Burberry Black Leather Monogram Flat Sandals, $770

 

 

 

JSlides Simply Black/Black Eva

Buy Now: JSlides Simply Black/Black Eva, $59

 

