Bella Hadid Adds Athletic Twist to Glossy Pumps for Date Night With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid added a few sporty touches to her dinner outfit.

The model and her boyfriend Marc Kalman stepped out on Tuesday night in NYC. The pair were heading to dinner. For the night out, Hadid wore a navy blue baby tee with “compassionate” written across the top in white lettering. She paired the shirt with a gray plaid skirt. Hadid also added a navy blue bomber jacket to the outfit. She accessorized the look with a large statement necklace as well as drop earrings, rings and a watch, plus dark sunglasses and a black top handle bag.

Hadid and Kalman in NYC on August 9. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The Kin Euphorics co-founder added a pair of black patent leather shoes to finish off her look. Her pumps featured a block heel as well as a square toe. She added black Nike socks to her footwear and pulled them up to below her knees.

Hadid and Kalman in NYC on August 9. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Kalman coordinated his look to Hadid’s. He wore a simple light button down top with black trousers. He added a pair of black Dr. Martens shoes, a style he’s been seen wearing frequently.

Hadid might be known for her extensive modeling career, but her street style is just as notable. For footwear, she frequents in styles from New Balance, Adidas, Nike and Yeezy Foam Runners. For red carpet events, she tends to gravitate towards sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals from top brands including Fendi, Christian Louboutin and Miu Miu.

