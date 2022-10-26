Bella Hadid Serves Gilded Glamour in Schiaparelli Cardigan & Surrealist Heels at ‘Baghdad: Eye’s Delight’ Exhibition in Qatar

Bella Hadid attended the “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” exhibition opening at the Museum of Islamic Art during Qatar Creates 2022 in Doha, Qatar yesterday. Showing her appreciation for culture and repping her Palestinian roots, Hadid perused the exhibit in a full spring 2023 Schiaparelli look complete with a head wrap and square-toed pumps.

The model was dressed in a black set, the top consisting of a flared cardigan with a deep plunging neckline paired with a lengthy skirt. Both the top and bottom featured gilded nipple-shaped buttons that ran up the front and sides of both garments, the shining embellishments a signature of the Schiaparelli brand. Hadid’s hair was kept back in a low bun, the star’s head covered in a black scarf.

Bella Hadid attends the opening of new exhibition “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” during Qatar Creates 2022 at The Museum Of Islamic Art on October 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Qat

To go along with the expertly tailored set, Hadid wore a pair of sharp black Schiaparelli pumps with surrealist eye bijoux. The pair featured thin heels and square toes with a thin sandal-like construction and winding straps that wrapped around Hadid’s ankles.

Down near the top of the heels on the tops of each toe, the shoes were adorned with sunbursts with eye motifs in the center that stared back up at Hadid. The dreamy gold accents are based on surrealist principles, something Schiaparelli has mastered in all its years as a French design house.

Bella Hadid attends the opening of new exhibition “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” during Qatar Creates 2022 at The Museum Of Islamic Art on October 25, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Qat

When it comes to fashion, Hadid often combines grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance, and Nike, plus trendy shoes like Yeezy Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpets from top brands including Christian Louboutin, Fendi, and Miu Miu.

