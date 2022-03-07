Bella Hadid Closes Out Paris Fashion Week in Schoolboy-Inspired Uniform & Grunge Boots With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid continues to leave her mark on Paris Fashion Week. Although she has been working the runways, the supermodel has continued to make time to showcase some serious high-fashion style on the city streets. On Monday, Hadid was spotted leaving the Sacai fall 2022 fashion show with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

For the penultimate day of proceedings, the fashion influencer showed off her catwalk in a menswear-inspired ensemble. Her brown uniform-esque attire consisted of a chic shacket that she wore over a dark brown pullover. Hadid teamed her crewneck with a crisp white button-up. To really sharpen up the moment, she added a bright red tie.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman (right) at the Sacai Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Bella Hadid leaves the Sacai fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Hadid completed her outfit with wide-leg Bermuda shorts. The baggy bottoms included pleats on the hip and side pockets. To really ground everything, the Riccardo Tisci muse accessorized with sleek red shades. The brunette beauty slicked her hair back and opted for soft neutral makeup.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman (right) leave the Sacai Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman spotted at the Valentino fashion show in Paris on March 7, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Her footwear prompted a grunge edge with charcoal socks and black leather lug sole boots. The almost knee-length style had a round toe and slight chunky sole. Last week, Hadid paired her off-duty outfit with the shoe style. She gave major Y2K vibes as she wore a one-shoulder asymmetrical denim dress over a gray T-shirt.

As for Kalman’s outfit, Hadid’s boyfriend wore a long-sleeve tan jacket with baggy navy blue pants and black shoes.

